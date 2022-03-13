Salisbury man charged with murder after woman found dead in bedroom in Rowan County, deputies say

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Melvin Douglas Morton

Melvin Douglas Morton

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was found dead, and a man has been charged with her killing, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of gunshot victim at a home on Cannon Street Extension in Rockwell.

At the scene, deputies and a Rockwell police officer encountered Melvin Douglas Morton, 60, of Salisbury, in the living room.

Investigators found 48-year-old Kristy Rothwell Hiatt dead of a gunshot wound in the bedroom.

Early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office charged Morton with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He received no bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter