Salisbury man charged with murder after woman found dead in bedroom in Rowan County, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was found dead, and a man has been charged with her killing, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of gunshot victim at a home on Cannon Street Extension in Rockwell.

At the scene, deputies and a Rockwell police officer encountered Melvin Douglas Morton, 60, of Salisbury, in the living room.

Investigators found 48-year-old Kristy Rothwell Hiatt dead of a gunshot wound in the bedroom.

Early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office charged Morton with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He received no bond.