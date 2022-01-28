Salisbury couple arrested after adopted child taken to hospital unresponsive, police say

Reed Karriker, 42, and Georgianna Karriker, 42

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and woman have been arrested after allegedly abusing their adopted child, according to Salisbury police.

Police learned on Jan. 22 that an unresponsive child was taken to the hospital by his adoptive father at about noon the day before, on Jan. 21.

Police say the child showed possible signs of neglect and was taken to another hospital for treatment.

After investigating, officers arrested the child’s adoptive parents, Reed Karriker, 42, and Georgianna Karriker, 42, and charged both with felony child abuse. They were arrested on Thursday and received a $40,000 bond each.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

