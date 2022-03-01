Russian invasion of Ukraine has made North Carolinians feel less safe

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The horrors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine playing on television screens across the world have made North Carolinians feel less safe, although some didn’t see this crisis coming and wonder how much the U.S. should be involved, a new poll suggests.
About two-third of respondents (66%) to a statewide poll by High Point University said they see the world as becoming more dangerous for the U.S. and its citizens, and 46% said they feel less safe than they did a year ago.
Russian Premier Vladimir Putin launched his troops into Ukraine last week as this poll of 848 adults by telephone and computer was being concluded (on Friday). HPU said the poll has a plus/minus reliability of 3.6%.
The invasion naturally affected how North Carolinians’ views Russia and our relationship with the country. Although Russia and China were seen by respondents as equal threats to national security (about 33% each), nearly half of respondents (45%) said they now see Russia being more of a threat than a competitor (27%) or a partner (10%).
“In the days before Russia’s recent large-scale invasion of Ukraine, many people in North Carolina were paying close attention, and we have evidence in this and other polls that their views of Russia were becoming somewhat more negative,” Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Survey Research Center and chair of the HPU Political Science department, said in a release announcing the poll’s results. “North Carolinians have seen the world as an increasingly dangerous place for a while, but there may be shifts in which threats are seen as more serious.”
But less than half of respondents said they were even very much aware that this invasion was on the horizon, despite repeated updates by President Joe Biden and other national security officials.
Those messages reached 42%, who said they had heard a lot about Russia’s plans, and about 40% said the had heard a little about it. Still about 1 in 10 said they knew nothing at all.
Just more than 1 in 4 (27%) said they didn’t see that buildup as not much of a major threat to U.S. interests, but just less than half (47%) said they did. Some said they didn’t think it was a threat at all.
The U.S. and its partners across NATO and Europe responded to Russian troop deployment – and the invasion – with broad and crippling economic and trade sanctions that immediately affected the Russian economy. Its stock market has been closed for the past two days.
Most of those sanctions were orchestrated by the Biden administration, and many respondents said they didn’t think that Biden had handled the situation very effectively.
About 1 in 5 said those efforts had not been very effective, and about 1 in 4 said they had no effect at all in preventing the invasion.
No matter, nearly 4 in 10 (37%) said they believed the U.S. should stay out of world affairs, but 44% said the nation should play an active role in addressing problems abroad.
Nearly half of respondents (46%) said they thought the Biden administration should do more than the current sanctions to help Ukraine, and more than 1 in 4 (26%) said they thought Ukraine should have to address the invasion alone. About 31% didn’t know which would be better.