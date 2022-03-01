Russian invasion of Ukraine has made North Carolinians feel less safe

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The horrors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine playing on television screens across the world have made North Carolinians feel less safe, although some didn’t see this crisis coming and wonder how much the U.S. should be involved, a new poll suggests.

About two-third of respondents (66%) to a statewide poll by High Point University said they see the world as becoming more dangerous for the U.S. and its citizens, and 46% said they feel less safe than they did a year ago.

More people think the world is more dangerous for Americans after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (HPU POLL)

Russian Premier Vladimir Putin launched his troops into Ukraine last week as this poll of 848 adults by telephone and computer was being concluded (on Friday). HPU said the poll has a plus/minus reliability of 3.6%.

The invasion naturally affected how North Carolinians’ views Russia and our relationship with the country. Although Russia and China were seen by respondents as equal threats to national security (about 33% each), nearly half of respondents (45%) said they now see Russia being more of a threat than a competitor (27%) or a partner (10%).

“In the days before Russia’s recent large-scale invasion of Ukraine, many people in North Carolina were paying close attention, and we have evidence in this and other polls that their views of Russia were becoming somewhat more negative,” Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Survey Research Center and chair of the HPU Political Science department, said in a release announcing the poll’s results. “North Carolinians have seen the world as an increasingly dangerous place for a while, but there may be shifts in which threats are seen as more serious.”

But less than half of respondents said they were even very much aware that this invasion was on the horizon, despite repeated updates by President Joe Biden and other national security officials.

Those messages reached 42%, who said they had heard a lot about Russia’s plans, and about 40% said the had heard a little about it. Still about 1 in 10 said they knew nothing at all.

More people wonder if the U.S. should be involved in international affairs. (HPU POLL)

Just more than 1 in 4 (27%) said they didn’t see that buildup as not much of a major threat to U.S. interests, but just less than half (47%) said they did. Some said they didn’t think it was a threat at all.

The U.S. and its partners across NATO and Europe responded to Russian troop deployment – and the invasion – with broad and crippling economic and trade sanctions that immediately affected the Russian economy. Its stock market has been closed for the past two days.

Most of those sanctions were orchestrated by the Biden administration, and many respondents said they didn’t think that Biden had handled the situation very effectively.

About 1 in 5 said those efforts had not been very effective, and about 1 in 4 said they had no effect at all in preventing the invasion.

No matter, nearly 4 in 10 (37%) said they believed the U.S. should stay out of world affairs, but 44% said the nation should play an active role in addressing problems abroad.

Nearly half of respondents (46%) said they thought the Biden administration should do more than the current sanctions to help Ukraine, and more than 1 in 4 (26%) said they thought Ukraine should have to address the invasion alone. About 31% didn’t know which would be better.

People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country’s second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

Hanna Pavlovna Lukasz, from Mirhord, Ukraine, shouts and reacts after her 12 and 8-year-old sons and her 66-year-old mother have been waiting on the Ukrainian side of the border for four days to cross at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

People stand in line to withdraw U.S. dollars and Euros from an ATM in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices and crimped foreign travel as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting, leading uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs on Monday in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette on his position at an armored vehicle outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko )

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a burnt military truck in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

FILE – An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

FILE – People pray next to the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

Refugees that fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine await transportation at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic — in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have “devastating humanitarian consequences” on civilians. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country’s second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

People walk down the bulevard ‘Strasse des 17. Juni’ ahead of a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People fleeing the conflict in neighboring Ukraine cross the border in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A soldier walks along Ukrainian armored vehicles blocking a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his speech addressing the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)