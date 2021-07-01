Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrests Charlotte man with over 5 pounds of cocaine on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately 5.69 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop on I-85 Northbound Wednesday.

Ladd Morrison of Charlotte was charged with trafficking cocaine by transportation, trafficking cocaine by possession and possession with intent to sell cocaine.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office used a drug canine during the traffic stop, leading to the detection of the cocaine and the arrest of Morrison.

Morrison was given a $150,000 bond, which he posted. He’s since been released from custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Morrison has a “lengthy criminal history” and had recently served seven years in federal prison for a narcotics violation.