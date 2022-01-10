Rowan County man arrested after allegedly filming 12, 13-year-old girls bathing, sheriff’s office says

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jacob Robert Mccoy

Jacob Robert Mccoy

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls.

Detectives with Rowan County arrested Jacob Robert Mccoy, 35, for the sexual abuse of two girls, age 12 and 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, this investigation began in December with it was reported to the department of social services that two female juveniles had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators allege that Mccoy secretly filmed the victims while bathing and “performing sexual acts.”

Mccoy was already registered as a sex offender and is now facing several charges including two counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of secret peeping, one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of failing to notify the sheriff’s office of having a social media account as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter