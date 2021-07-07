Rowan County deputies respond to shooting, stabbing that left 3 injured; fourth victim discovered in Concord hospital later

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called with a report of a stabbing on Tuesday in Rockwell. While on the scene, a second call came in about a shooting about a mile away, with multiple victims. Initially it wasn’t clear if the incidents were related.

At the location of the first call, deputies found bullet casings and a man with a stab wound.

Deputies got to the second location and found a green Honda Accord riddled with bullet holes. Two people, a man and a woman, were on the ground outside of the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The man said that in addition to being shot, he’d been hit with a baseball bat.

Witnesses said that the two incidents were connected, and that the couple in the green Honda had fled when the shooting started.

As the investigation continued, they were contacted by Concord Police Department about a gunshot victim at a hospital in Concord, who claimed that he had been shot in Kannapolis.

The Concord police gave Rowan County Deputies details about this gunshot victim’s truck, which matched the description of a vehicle that had fled the scene of the shooting in Rockwell.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department at (704) 216-8700.