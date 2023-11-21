CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rosalynn Carter’s legacy with Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte is being highlighted following news of her passing over the weekend.

The former First Lady, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday in Georgia. She was an active part in all of her husband’s endeavors throughout the decades, including his post-presidential work with Habitat for Humanity.

The Carters took part in numerous home builds across the country, including in the Carolinas.

“She was always warm, always engaging,” said Bert Green, who took part in four Habitat builds. “She was always wondering where you were from [and] how you got involved with Habitat. She was very much like her husband, Jimmy. She wanted to make sure everything was right.”

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter only recently stepped back from their Habitat work. The former president went into hospice in February. Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year and went into hospice last week.

Green noted that Rosalynn Carter’s interest and work in the organization was just as much, and just as important, as that of her husband’s.

“She had a special place in her heart not only for Habitat, but also for caregivers around the world and those affected by mental illness,” Green said.