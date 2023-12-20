EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County Schools announced that the school district will be joining a nationwide lawsuit against several major social media platforms and the damage they cause to children’s mental health.

In 2023 alone, hundreds of school districts have filed lawsuits against social media platforms and their parent companies, including Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, Snapchat owner Snap, TikTok owner ByteDance and YouTube owner Google. A simple search of the phrase “schools suing social media” will bring results for several lawsuits all in a similar vein.

RebuttalPR, which works with Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt & Federico who represents school districts in the case, said that more than 200 school districts have filed. In North Carolina, those include Wilson County, Johnston County, Union County, Robeson County, Moore County, Wayne County, Clinton County, Pitt County, Cumberland County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

In October, Reuters reported that several states and the District of Columbia were suing Meta Platforms and Instagram on the grounds of their addictive nature to youth.

In November, a federal judge shot down an effort from the parent companies of Facebook and Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to dismiss the nationwide litigation, according to Reuters.

Rockingham County Schools announced their intention to become the latest school district to join the litigation against those companies on Wednesday.

The school district’s statement cites the “concerning correlation between excessive social media usage and adverse effects on mental health, including increased anxiety, depression, feelings of loneliness and decreased self-esteem,” among youth.

RCS also accuses the social media platforms of fueling addiction through “sophisticated algorithms designed to maximize user engagement.”

Superintendent John O. Stover III says the school district’s goal is to raise awareness of the impact that the platforms have on students and to send a message to the parent companies.

“We joined the lawsuit against Snap, TikTok, ByteDance, Google/YouTube and Meta platforms to both raise awareness of the insidious effects to our students of constant social pressure that has become the norm, as well as, send a message to those same companies they must take enforcement of their own standards more seriously and do more than spout platitudes about their commitment to protecting students. Furthermore, the point of us joining the lawsuit is not to obtain extra funding but to protect our students. However if we are awarded any damages as a result of this suit, Rockingham County Schools would dedicate any monetary award to do the job the social media companies should have been doing on their own by doubling our efforts to raise awareness of the harmful effects of 24/7 access these platforms have on students’ overall mental health and wellbeing.” Superintendent John O. Stover III

