HALLWOOD, Va. (WGHP) — The launch of the Electron rocket in Virginia was postponed once again amid concerns of strong upper-level winds.

Rocket Lab, which has never before launched from the United States, was originally scheduled to launch the Electron rocket from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia between Dec. 7 and Dec. 20.

Electron, a 59-foot-tall reusable orbital-class small rocket weighing 28,660 pounds, is carrying three satellites for HawkEye 360, a Virginia-based radio frequency geospatial analytics company, according to Rocket Lab. Rocket Lab’s contract is for three launches to deliver 15 satellites to low Earth orbit between late 2022 and 2024.

Launch was set for Dec. 9 before a series of weather and logistical complications pushed the launch first to Dec. 13, then to Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 18, and then Dec. 19. Upper-level winds forced Rocket Lab to call off Monday’s launch, but the team remained optimistic that the launch would still happen before the close of the launch window on Tuesday.

“Rocket Lab is standing down on the Monday, Dec. 19, launch attempt for Electron due to strong upper level winds in the forecast,” NASA reports. “The team is working to determine the next launch opportunity before the end of the launch window for December. Stayed tuned for the latest.”

Rocket Lab says that, if they are unable to launch the rocket soon, holiday airspace restrictions could push the launch into 2023.

When the rocket does launch from Wallop, it should be visible across much of the East Coast. NASA says the rocket may look like a fast-moving star. The launch will also be streamed on the Rocket Lab USA website.

High Point 911 says viewers in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad should be able to see it looking northeast.

NASA released a map that shows how many seconds after launch the rocket should become visible for Mid-Atlantic states.

The immediate area around Wallops should be able to see it for the first 30 seconds after launch.

Northeastern North Carolina is expected to see it from the 60-second mark through the 90-second mark. Much of central North Carolina, including the Raleigh area, should see it from the 90-second mark to 120 seconds. The western Triad should see it from 120 seconds to 150. Finally, all but the furthest western reaches of the state should see it from 150 to 180 seconds.