ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man fired into a car — nearly hitting a small child — during a road rage incident in broad daylight Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of N.C. 158 and Old Farm Road, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department

The drivers of two cars got into an argument at a stop light — with the driver in the car behind the first honking their horn after the light turned green, police said.

“There appeared to be some words exchanged between the occupant of both vehicles and the passenger of the first vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired a shot,” the news release said. “The victim stated that they had assumed the shot was fired in the air, but when they got home, they noticed a bullet had penetrated into the backseat area very close to where a small child was seat belted.”

Police learned from a witness that the driver with the gun fled to a retail store along Premier Boulevard.

Police then viewed video surveillance and determined the owner and passenger of the car, officials said.

Brian Demetric Wade, 28, of Roanoke Rapids was arrested Sunday at his home police said.

Wade was charged with discharging a firearm to incite fear, discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, discharging a firearm in the city limits, going armed to the terror of the public, injury to personal property, and assault by pointing a gun.

Wade, who has no criminal history, was jailed on a $5,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 28.