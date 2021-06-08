Right-to-carry in more NC churches gets final legislative OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized another bill to try to expand gun rights — this time in churches.

The Senate agreed Tuesday to the House changes to Senate legislation that would allow members or visitors at churches that meet on private school campuses to carry a handgun if they have a concealed weapons permit.

Current law treats these places of worship differently than standalone religious venues.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

He vetoed a broader gun bill containing the same idea a year ago, saying it threatened the safety of students and teachers.