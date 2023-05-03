CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest after a shooting into a north Charlotte home left an 8-year-old girl with bullet fragments in her head.

Police said Wednesday that Olivia Velez remained hospitalized after someone fired shots into a home on Burbank Drive last Monday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the home in the 2800 block of Burbank Drive just after 1 a.m. on April 24.

Officers found a home that had been shot into and a child with life-threatening injuries. CMPD said the girl was taken to the hospital where she was in serious, but stable condition as of Monday morning.

The girl’s family told Queen City News reporter Robin Kanady that the 8-year-old was awake, but had bullet fragments in her head.

Neighbors told QCN that someone walked up and started firing shots into the home.

At the scene of the shooting, bullet holes could be observed in the window of the home. Several cars were also hit.

Police records obtained by Queen City News show this was the third shooting at this home since January.

Investigators said Wednesday that the shooting was a targeted attack on the home.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrests in the case. Charlotte Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-1600.