Rev. Drumwright joined by national activists in memorial march for Fred Cox Jr.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Rev. Greg Drumwright has been closely monitoring just about every high-profile case of accused racial, social and law enforcement injustice across the country during the last year or so.

Saturday afternoon, Drumwright and some of the very same people who appeared with George Floyd’s family in Minneapolis on Friday plan to be in High Point for a memorial march.

They plan to demand justice for Fred Cox Jr., who was killed while attending a funeral in High Point in November.

“Next steps for us looks like us continuing to fight, continuing to put our knee on the neck of a broken criminal justice system,” Drumwright said.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed by a plain-clothed Davidson County deputy who was at the same funeral as Cox. In June, the Guilford County District Attorney said no charges will be filed against the deputy.

“I am a bit concerned about the climate of the criminal justice system in North Carolina after Fred Cox’s death,” Drumwright said.

Organizers are asking everyone to meet in front of High Point City Hall at 4 p.m. The march will end at the courthouse. Drumwright will be joined by attorney Ben Crump and the mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.