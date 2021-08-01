Retired NC truck driver wins $100,000 lottery prize

MARION, N.C. (WGHP) — Dewey Croom, of Marion, bought a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Croom, a retired truck driver, bought his winning ticket on Sunday, July 25 from the Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion.

“I went in to check my ticket the next day,” he recalled. “I didn’t know until Monday, that I had won on the Sunday draw!”

Croom claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,771 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

With the prize money, he plans to pay off his “pickup truck, put the rest of it in the bank and maybe take a vacation.”

