Retired NC Army veteran wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after buying $1 ticket

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Sturdavant, of Jacksonville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Sturdavant, a 63-year-old former Army staff sergeant, said he first checked the Jan. 28 Cash 5 results early Saturday morning, and he thought the winning numbers looked similar, but he went right back to sleep.

“I was half asleep when I first found out,” Sturdavant said. “When I woke up later that morning, I had to check again to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

Sturdavant, who lives in Half Moon, retired from the Army as a disabled combat veteran.

He bought his Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Branchwood Shopping Center in Jacksonville.

“I don’t think it’ll really sink in until I see it in the bank account,” Sturdavant said.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,014.

He said he wants to do some house repairs, buy a new van and then help out some of his family members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter