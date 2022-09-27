BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Alan Cheek, of Burlington, returned home from an out-of-state trip to some big news: a $286,845 second chance drawing win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I thought, ‘oh, my gosh. That’s quite a surprise,’” said Cheek, a retired law enforcement officer. “I had to let it sink in over the weekend.”

The news came in a phone call from the lottery that Cheek received after returning from a trip to California.

He learned he had won the “rolling jackpot” in the Sept. 14 Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawing.

“I went through all the emotions,” Cheek said. “I’ve been working on some projects, so this makes decisions easier.”

He plans to continue work on a few remodeling projects in his home with his winnings. His entry was 1 of 13,224,107 entries in the drawing.

Cheek arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect his prize. Ater required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $203,689.

