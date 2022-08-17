WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s.

About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.

This happened after the vehicle “accelerated out of control” after exiting the car wash before it crashed into the restaurant, according to the official report.

Christopher Ruffin, 58, of Wilson died at the scene. And his brother, Clay Ruffin, 62, was also hit by the SUV; Clay Ruffin was taken to the hospital but later died, police previously said.

Wilson Police previously stated that they are “still investigating the incident but do not believe it to be medical or impairment related.”

According to the report, a child, who was “sitting at a nearby table” when the crash happened was “struck by debris from the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.