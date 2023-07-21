GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In the week Rep. Jon Hardister lost one opponent for the Republican nomination to be the next commissioner of Labor, he apparently has picked up two new ones.

N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford County) (Courtesy of Jon Hardister)

Rep. Ben Moss (R-Moore County) announced Wednesday morning that he was withdrawing from the Republican primary and choosing to focus on seeking another term serving House District 52, but professor and blogger Michael Blitzer’s tracking sheet of top state races shows two new Republicans in the field:

Luke Farley, an attorney from Raleigh, has posted a campaign website to announce his candidacy. Farley has been active with the Wake County Republican Party and is a previous member of the Durham County Board of Elections and was appointed by former Gov. Pat McCrory to a term on the NC Human Relations Committee.

Travis J. Wilson, a resident of Union County, also introduced his candidacy on a website. He doesn't list specific experiences but does say he is a "lifelong Republican" and touts his commitment to "free market principles."

Hardister, the longtime representative from Guilford County who also serves as the House majority whip, had entered the 2024 race in January, just weeks after Josh Dobson, a fellow Republican, announced his retirement after serving only one term.

There are two confirmed Democrats in the field, including Jessica Holmes, a former commissioner in Wake County who lost 50.8% to 49.2% to Dobson in 2020, and Braxton Winston, an at-large member and mayor pro tempore of the Charlotte City Council.

Formal filing won’t occur until early December unless there were to be a court challenge of electoral maps to move that date, as occurred in 2022.

Meanwhile, Hardister issued a statement touting a mid-year fundraising take of $280,000 cash on hand. The Carolina Journal, a conservative news site, reported that total was “nearly 3.5 times greater than the comparable figure for Josh Dobson, the outgoing Republican labor commissioner, in 2019 and almost 10 times more than Cherie Berry’s COH in 2015.”

“Our approach moving forward won’t change,” Hardister said in a text message to WGHP. “We will stay focused on building momentum and running a positive, energetic campaign. I look forward to meeting with voters in the months ahead as we continue to travel the state.”

Hardister, 40, a resident of Whitsett, was the GOP nominee in House District 57 in 2010 (when he was 28), but he lost to Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro). In 2012, he moved to District 59, where he was won easily, even as redistricting moved that district farther into eastern Guilford County.

The commissioner of Labor is part of what is known as the Council of State, which includes the “cabinet-level” roles elected statewide (secretary of State; state auditor; treasurer; superintendent of Public Instruction; attorney general; and commissioners of Agriculture, Labor, and Insurance) along with the governor and lieutenant governor.

The Department of Labor is responsible for workers and their safety, including the inspections such as those that occurred at the Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem that caught fire in February and the fines levied against the company.