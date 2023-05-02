RALEIGH, N.C. – One of the members of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad may be considering a run for attorney general.

Republican Dan Bishop of Charlotte, whose 8th Congressional District includes Davidson and Montgomery counties in the Triad, may run to replace Josh Stein in 2024, Axios Raleigh reported.

8th District Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte) speaks on the House floor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Bishop is in his second term in the House after being elected in 2019 to represent the 9th District. When redistricting last year changed the outline of his district and double-bunked him with Democrat Alma Adams in the 12th District, he elected to represent some of the counties he had served that were moved to the 8th.

Republican Richard Hudson, who had represented the 8th, moved from Concord to Southern Pines and now represents the 9th District, which includes Randolph County.

Axios did not cite Bishop as a source but did mention several significant supporters for the idea, including deep-pockets super PAC Club For Growth and state Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham)

Axios reports that Bishop, a devout supporter of former President Donald Trump and member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, had been having discussions and had “frozen the field” for AG, where Gov. Roy Cooper and Stein, a candidate to replace him, have held forth for more than a decade.

The database of likely candidates for AG that is maintained by Michael Bitzer, government professor and blogger from Catawba College, cites only former state Rep. Tom Murry as a confirmed candidate. Bishop was listed as a possible candidate based on Axios’ report.