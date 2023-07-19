GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Rep. Jon Hardister’s path to the Republican nomination to be the next commissioner of Labor is a little less crowded.

Rep. Ben Moss (R-Moore County) announced Wednesday morning that he was withdrawing from the Republican primary and choosing to focus on seeking another term serving House District 52.

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitset)

State Rep. Ben Moss (R-Moore)

Hardister, the longtime representative from Guilford County who also serves as the House majority whip, had entered the 2024 race in January, just weeks after Josh Dobson, a fellow Republican, announced his retirement after serving only one term.

There are two confirmed Democrats in the field, including Jessica Holmes, a former commissioner in Wake County who lost to Dobson in 2020, 50.8% to 49.2%, and Braxton Winston, an at-large member and mayor pro tempore of the Charlotte City Council.

Moss, in his second term in the House, had announced his plan to run about 10 days before Hardister, but now he has had a change of heart.

“After much prayer and deliberation with my family, I’ve decided to withdraw my candidacy for Labor Commissioner and recommit myself to running for re-election in the NC House,” Moss said in a statement released by his spokesperson. “I’ve got a daughter going off to college and a son in middle school — my time is best spent focusing on being present with my family and continuing my service to the people of House District 52.

“There’s more policy work to be done in the General Assembly, and I intend to be a part of the process as my freedom caucus colleagues and I shape the future of leadership in the NC House.”

Hardister wrote in a text message to WGHP that Moss had reached out to him before releasing the statement and that he appreciated the heads-up.

“We had a very good conversation,” Hardister said. “He explained that he wanted to remain focused on his family and getting work done in the NC House. I told him that it was very gracious of him to reach out personally and that I have great respect for him.”

Hardister, 40, a resident of Whitsett, was the GOP nominee in House District 57 in 2010 (when he was 28), but he lost to Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro). In 2012 he moved to District 59, where he was won easily, even as redistricting moved that district farther into eastern Guilford County.

He has been active on weekends and during breaks from the long legislative session to attend various political meetings and meet voters across the state.

“Our approach moving forward won’t change,” he said. “We will stay focused on building momentum and running a positive, energetic campaign. I look forward to meeting with voters in the months ahead as we continue to travel the state.”

The commissioner of Labor is part of what is known as the Council of State, which includes the “cabinet-level” roles elected statewide (secretary of State; state auditor; treasurer; superintendent of Public Instruction; attorney general; and commissioners of Agriculture, Labor, and Insurance) along with the governor and lieutenant governor.

The Department of Labor is responsible for workers and their safety, including the inspections such as those that occurred at the Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem that caught fire in February and the fines levied against the company.