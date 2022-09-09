GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com.

The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about $935, but as of 2022, that number has soared to $1,473.88, an increase of more than $500.

Rent.com got that number by comparing July 2022 data for multifamily rental property inventory and evaluating changes seen since July 2021. The rent prices were weighted that “more accurately represents price availability for each individual unit type and reduces the influence of seasonality on rent prices in specific markets.”

The greatest increase in one-bedroom rent prices year-over-year was right here in the Piedmont Triad. Greensboro reportedly saw a 74.2% increase.

That percentage can be difficult to fully conceptualize, so here’s another way to think about it. If you’re used to spending about $20 a person dining out at a nicer, sit-down restaurant, imagine that same bill skyrocketing to just under $35 in a year.

Raleigh was 5th on the list with an increase of 42.1%.

Rent.com estimated the following average rent for one-bedroom apartments in North Carolina cities:

Greensboro — $1,289

Winston-Salem — $1,293

Raleigh — $1,840

Charlotte — $1,596

Durham — $1,539

For two-bedroom apartments, North Carolina cities took four of the 10 spots for the biggest increases in rent year-over-year.

Durham was listed 3rd with a 54.2% increase, Raleigh 6th with a 44.8% increase, Fayetteville 8th with a 43.2% increase and Greensboro 9th with a 43.1% increase.

For two-bedroom apartments, Rent.com estimated the following average rent:

Durham — $2,212

Raleigh — $2,058

Charlotte — $1,687

Winston-Salem — $1,417

Greensboro — $1,375

The report also added Cary with an average of $2,056 and Fayetteville with an average of $1,570.

Greensboro and Raleigh were among only three U.S. cities to land in both top 10 lists, along with Little Rock, Arkansas.