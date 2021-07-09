Relief fund set up for 2 North Carolina EMTs injured in crash

Lindsey Burgess and Savannah Selby were injured in an ambulance crash last month. (Henderson Co. Rescue Squad)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A relief fund has been set up for two Henderson County EMTs who were seriously injured in a crash last month.

We previously reported the crash happened June 30 on South Allen Rd. when the personnel were routinely transporting a patient back to a facility, the Henderson Co. Rescue Squad said.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline, colliding with the ambulance head on. The driver of the Malibu, 28-year-old Nathaniel Mark Perry, of Hendersonville, died at the scene, according to highway patrol.

The ambulance had two rescue squad members and a patient on board. The patient they were transporting was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

The two rescue squad members were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

On Friday, Henderson County Rescue Squad identified the injured EMTs as Lindsey Burgess and Savannah Selby. They are continuing to recover at the hospital.

Lindsey Burgess (Henderson Co. Rescue Squad)

Savannah Selby (Henderson Co. Rescue Squad)



The injuries they sustained, facial trauma and lower leg/foot injuries, has required them to undergo extensive surgeries, rescue squad officials said. At least one of them will undergo an additional surgery next week.

Both are working with physical and occupational therapy and seem to be in good spirits, working hard to get better, the update said.

“These women are just getting started in their Emergency Services careers. Lindsey has worked part time with us since 2019 as an Advanced EMT. She was just hired part time at Henderson County EMS and is scheduled to start college locally where she will be working towards a bachelor’s degree to become a Physician’s Assistant (PA). Savannah has worked with us part time since 2020 as an EMT. She has completed her Firefighter Certification and works part time with Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue. She was scheduled to complete the Asheville Fire Department CPAT (Candidate Physical Ability Test) in hopes of becoming a full-time firefighter with them. Hopefully all these things will just be put on hold for a little while until they have recovered fully from their injuries. Please consider donating to Lindsey and Savannah. The road to recovery will be hard earned by each of them and the financial burden will be large. Thank you for keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.” Henderson County Rescue Squad

The fund has been set up to assist them with their expenses. It has been set up at First Bank and is called the “Henderson County Rescue Squad Injury Relief Fund.” Anyone may donate to this fund at any First Bank location.

Locations can be found here.