RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who recently vacated a seat on the highest court in the state is eyeing the governor’s mansion.

Michael Morgan, who stepped away from his seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court earlier this month, announced his intent to run for governor in an exclusive interview with the News and Observer.

Morgan had been publicly considering the run for some time, according to news sources. He is so far the only other Democrat to join the race since Josh Stein announced his candidacy during the first part of the year.

According to the News and Observer, Morgan said that he believed himself to be the most qualified and “most electable” Democrat on the ticket.

The relatively slim Democratic field of gubernatorial candidates is in contrast to the Republicans, with multiple candidates jockeying for the nomination that has been long favored for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

The Republican candidates, sans Robinson, will have a debate in Cary on Tuesday.