Recently married NC man says $1M lottery win will help him, his wife relax

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Lewis Pratt, of Raeford, won a $1 million lottery prize after getting married recently, according to an Nc Education Lottery news release.

“I just got married,” Pratt said. “So me and my wife are just going to relax a little bit, pay some bills and get ahead.”

He bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen.

Pratt claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

Pratt chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

