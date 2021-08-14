‘Really shocked’: NC woman plans to use $137,141 lottery win to pay off bills

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Valerie Logiudice, of Horse Shoe, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $137,141 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

On Tuesday evening, she bought her winning Fast Play ticket for the 20X The Cash game from Mr. Pete’s Market on Brevard Road in Etowah.

Sitting at home later that night, Logiudice pulled out her ticket to see what she won.

“I looked at that ticket for about a half-hour,” she said. “I was really shocked.”

Logiudice claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $97,028 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

She plans to use her prize money to pay off bills.

