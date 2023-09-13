RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman is facing charges after a student at Lead Mine Elementary School was found with a gun on campus Tuesday, according to school officials.

A call came just after 12:10 p.m. about a student having a gun on campus, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The gun was loaded and was initially spotted by a classmate, according to Raleigh police.

The Wake County Public School System sent out a message to families on Tuesday afternoon, saying a staff member reported seeing a student in possession of a firearm.

School officials say law enforcement was quickly notified and the gun was confiscated from the student.

Raleigh police later said Princist Renee Pittman, 30, of Raleigh, was charged in connection with the child having the gun.

Pittman was arrested at the school and charged with a gun etc. on education property — aid minor, according to arrest records.

The statute cited in her arrest is 14-269.2 (C), which is listed as a Class I felony for any person to cause, encourage, or aid a minor who is less than 18 years old to possess or carry, whether openly or concealed, any gun, rifle, pistol, or other firearm of any kind on educational property. The subsection does not apply to a BB gun, stun gun, air rifle, or air pistol.

Following an investigation, Wake County Public School System security revealed the student did not mean to cause harm at the school, but instead wanted to show the gun to classmates, school officials say.

“A schoolmate saw something and said something,” Raleigh police said about how the gun was discovered.

Police say parents and students can report safety concerns to Wake County’s anonymous tip line at 919-856-1911.

Pittman was held on a $2,000 secured bond.