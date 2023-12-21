RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police confirmed to CBS 17 on Tuesday the identity of the man killed in an assault that happened Sunday on Interstate 440.

Robert Matthew Williams, 44, of Raleigh, was killed Sunday in an incident along the westbound lanes of I-440 just before Wade Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police said.

“He was a super talented guy and became a part of our family and a fixture and beloved personality in a lot of families lives,” said Alex Toledo, a friend of Williams.

Toledo’s wife, Courtney, has started a GoFundMe to help Williams’ partner and family. They are looking to raise $11,000.

On Tuesday, police said they had located the driver and the vehicle they had been looking for. After interviewing the driver, detectives are still seeking witnesses of the incident.

Authorities closed westbound I-440 near Wade Avenue for about three hours Sunday because of the incident.