RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency crews are investigating a high-speed chase in Raleigh on Wednesday night, police said.

Raleigh police said the call for a chase came in just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A state trooper involved in the chase told CBS 17 that another trooper was on Interstate 40 near South Saunders Street when they clocked a driver going more than 120 miles per hour.

(Jackson Gillette/CBS 17)

The high-speed chased reached speeds of 150 miles per hour, eventually continuing from I-40 onto Interstate 440 East, the trooper said.

The driver of the car struck a trooper’s vehicle, but the trooper did not have injuries. The chase ended on Western Boulevard, which is where the driver got out and ran away, the trooper said.

Raleigh police assisted on this case and followed the passenger of the car, who was taken into custody, the trooper said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the car was stolen from New York.