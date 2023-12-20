RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot along Old Wake Forest Road on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of Old Wake Forest Road — a section between Summerlin Boulevard and Capital Boulevard.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the facial area, according to police. Officers said they later found a blood trail and bullet shell casings near the road.

Raleigh police said the victim was conscious and alert after the shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

Around 8:45 p.m., Raleigh police at the scene told CBS 17’s Mariah Ellis that the shooting happened in a vacant home and that the suspect and victim are believed to know each other.

After the victim was shot he began walking to nearby businesses and was pushing a bicycle along beside the road, police said.

Officers were searching a vacant house across from Precision Autowerks in the 6800 block of Old Wake Forest Road — near the area where the victim was found with the gunshot wound, police said.

The search of the vacant home was later turned over to deputies with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office because it is just outside the Raleigh city limits, police said.

Old Wake Forest Road was initially completely closed until 8:15 p.m. when one lane reopened.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said.