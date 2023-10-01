RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is on the run Sunday after a man in downtown Raleigh was stabbed in the chest in the same location as a stabbing just last month, Raleigh police said.

The stabbing was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 214 South Blount St., which is on the western side of Moore Square, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police closed South Blount Street in the area and said the stabbing likely took place nearby.

A man was found by officers with at least one stab wound in his upper chest. Raleigh police said the victim lost a significant amount of blood.

The Raleigh Police Department with an area blocked by crime scene tape after a stabbing near Moore Square Sunday afternoon. Photo by Roger Wynn/CBS 17

The victim was still conscious when he was taken to WakeMed for treatment. As of 3:30 p.m., the victim was in surgery, according to police.

Police said a credible witness of the stabbing along with surveillance video allowed them to get a description of the man they are seeking.

Officers in the area still had the street blocked as of 5:30 p.m.

The Raleigh Police Department with an area blocked by crime scene tape after a stabbing near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon. Photo by Ben Bokum/CBS 17

Another stabbing took place in the exact same area on Sept. 5, according to police.

Police said at 11:21 p.m. that night, they responded to a stabbing at 214 South Blount Street, which is a GoRaleigh station near Moore Square.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

