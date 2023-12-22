GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted robbery Saturday inside a Sheetz ended with the victim injured by gunshots and the suspects fleeing in two vehicles.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greenville police were dispatched to the store at 650 Whitley Drive in Winterville for a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, officers learned that the incident started inside the store, where three individuals confronted the victim.

The victim was a customer in line near the cash register. It is believed that the suspects attempted to rob the victim, police said.

During the robbery, the victim ran out of the store, and the suspects shot him several times. The victim was transported to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled in a red Charger and a gray Volkswagen. We believe these suspects may live in the area of Raleigh or Murfreesboro, NC.

Police are asking for help in identifying these three individuals. They were riding in a red charger with a 30-day tag displaying an expiration date of Feb. 26, 2023.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Detective Elias at (252) 329-4176 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. You can remain anonymous.

