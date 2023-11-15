RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers late Tuesday afternoon were searching for a suspect following an armed bank robbery in north Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. at the Truist Bank at 8320 Creedmoor Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The area is a shopping center at the intersection with Strickland Road, south of Interstate 540.

As of 4:35 p.m., police said they were using K-9 teams to search for the suspect in woods near the bank.

The robbery happened when a man passed a note to a Truist teller demanding money, according to a Raleigh police news release.

“The teller complied, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. A weapon was implied but not seen,” the news release said.

Police are investigating the robbery.

“Officers and detectives are on the scene, determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the news release said.

No other details were released.