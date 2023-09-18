RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are looking for up to four people in a spree of business burglaries in which there were 12 thefts in one night last week.

The roughly dozen thefts happened late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The suspects broke into Jet’s Pizza and Pet Supplies Plus, both on Wake Forest Road, a Dunkin’ on Falls of Neuse Road — along with several vape shops.

Photos from Raleigh Police Dept.

Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

A wooden door was up after thieves smashed the glass door at Jet’s Pizza. CBS 17 photo

A Dunkin’ shop had a glass door broken during the burglaries. CBS 17 photo

The thieves left behind several stolen cash registers in front of Pet Supplies Plus. The Jet’s Pizza manager said their register was one of those stolen.

On Saturday, Raleigh police released three photos of “individuals or groups” they said are responsible for those burglaries.

One photo shows four people standing in the dark beside two white or light-colored cars.

The two other photos show two different people in a store near the cash registers. One is wearing a distinctive hooded sweatshirt while the other is dressed in gray and has yellow shoes.

Police said if anyone knows anything about the crimes, they should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-996-1193.