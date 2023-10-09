RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s another day closer to the opening of the 2023 North Carolina State Fair.

From spending the day in a calmer atmosphere to access to cheaper tickets, here’s a full list of what’s going on every day of the fair running from Oct. 12 to 22.

Primetime with the Pack

On Oct. 12 for opening day, admission will be $8 for students with an NC State ID.

AccessABILITY Day

The fair will be calmer on the 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. allowing fairgoers to have a more chill experience when vendors, rides, and games function without lights or music. This is presented by Bandwidth and includes “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone,” inclusive competitions, and noise-canceling headphones.

“Bandwidth is proud once again to support AccessABILITY Day and give everyone a welcoming opportunity to experience the fun of the Fair,” said David Morken, Bandwidth’s chief executive officer. “It’s the perfect complement to our mission of connecting people.”

Senior Citizens’ Day

On Oct. 17, anyone who’s 65 or older gets into the fair for free. Bojangles will also be provided at Dorton Arena at 9 a.m. In addition, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will talk at the Waterfall Stage at 10 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day

On Oct. 18, active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, guardsmen and their dependents, ages 13 to 64, can get into the fair for $8.

Military will be honored with a parade starting at 10 a.m. and a program at the Waterfall Stage at 10:45 a.m. Music from the 440th Army Band will play throughout the day on the stage.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is Oct. 19

Those who bring in six cans of food to the fair will receive free admission on Oct. 19.

Since 1993, donations have added up to more than 5.8 million pounds of food for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“Addressing food insecurity is a key priority for our company, and we are honored to partner with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the N.C. State Fair again this year to fight hunger,” said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods.

For more information on these themes and discounts, visit NC State Fair – Deals and Discounts.