RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh restaurant has been listed in Esquire as one of The Best New Restaurants in America for 2023.

Ajja, located north of downtown Raleigh at 209 Bickett Blvd., celebrates diversity with flavorful blends of cuisine and culture stemming from its Mediterranean and Middle Eastern styles.

The restaurant is run by co-founders Cheetie Kumar, a musician and self-taught chef, and Paul Siler. Their restaurant is a collective blend of art, music, culinary experience and hospitality, according to the Ajja website.

Both Kumar and Siler are also co-owners of Raleigh music venue Kings and cocktail bar Neptunes.

