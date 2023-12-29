RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh is the most competitive rental market in the Southeast, according to RentCafe.

The report looks at five factors:

The number of days apartments stayed vacant

Rental occupancy rate

Number of renters competing for an apartment

Lease renewal percentage

New apartments built

Realtor Jason Hall said the report findings do not surprise him. He said major companies moving here and a big influx of people means a whole lot more renters.

“A lot of people have decided that when they’re moving to the area, they would rather rent for the first year,” Hall said. “So, I would say for every one rental I put out there, I’m getting at least five applications for it.”

It’s not just people moving here, but renters not moving out.

“I’ve got several buyers that they were planning to buy and then when interest rates went up and housing prices kept going up, they realized that renting right now is the best situation for them,” Hall said.

Doug Ressler is a manager of business intelligence with Yardi, which collected the data for RentCafe’s report. He said while Raleigh is hot, the market actually cooled down from the year before, partially due to new units.

He said Raleigh’s increasing its supply by about 5%, when typically, an area maxes out at 4%.

“But with Raleigh because of the inbound migration they have that capability,” he said. “So don’t be frightened, or don’t be put off by the fact, that they are exceeding 4%.”

He said about 14,000 new units opened this year and expects about the same number in 2024. Those units won’t be empty for long. Ressler said Raleigh has a good occupancy rate at 93.6%; he said 94% is considered full.

While Raleigh is competitive, Ressler has good news for renters.

“It’s going to be more of a renter market in ’24 and ’25 because you’re going to see all that new supply coming on board,” Ressler said.

For those thinking about buying a house, Hall says don’t wait for interest rates to drop. He thinks now is a great time to buy because once rates go down, he believes home prices will go up.