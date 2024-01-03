RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man was sentenced to a maximum of 81 months in prison Wednesday after a crash in March that killed a young woman on a motorcycle in Wake County.

Charles Edward Dail III was indicted on March 21 of felony death by motor vehicle, DWI, failure to yield left turn among other charges in the March 6 crash on Holly Springs Road, according to court documents.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Nora Hamed. Photo courtesy of Annalyn Hamed.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Nora Hamed, 24, of Cary, was killed in the wreck when a car turned left in front of her motorcycle, family members and court documents said.

Dail, 64, was also indicted on charges of possession of open container/consume alcohol in passenger area and carrying a concealed handgun while consuming alcohol.

Dail’s sentence of 6.75 years was for all of the crimes in the indictment, according to court documents.

Hamed grew up in a military family and lived overseas the majority of her life, settling in North Carolina in 2015, her obituary said.

She had a “deep passion for cars and motorcycles,” family members said in the obituary.

“She always dreamed of owning a motorcycle and made that dream a reality when she completed her motorcycle class and bought her Honda CBR500R,” Hamed’s obituary said.

Hamed earned an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Technology.

“Gabrielle is deeply, devastatingly missed and will never be forgotten by those who had the opportunity to know her,” her family said in the obituary.