RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died and a child was injured after their pickup truck flipped in a crash in Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

The crash, which involved a single vehicle, was reported just before 7:45 p.m. along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Peyton Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Two people who were in the white pickup truck suffered “significant injuries,” police initially said.

Later, police said officers discovered Donald Lawrence Morgan, 57, who had died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

One child was also in the truck and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicated Morgan was operating a white 2005 Ford F150 traveling east on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and was not wearing his seatbelt.

Morgan was traveling straight when a vehicle stopped in the right lane in front of him. Police said he swerved to avoid a crash and hit the curb line. Morgan’s vehicle left the roadway onto the median center, causing the vehicle to roll over into the oncoming traffic lanes.

Morgan’s vehicle then hit a mailbox and came to rest on the passenger side. Police said Morgan was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.