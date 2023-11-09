RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A veteran in Raleigh has the keys to a new car on Wednesday thanks to an effort from several nationwide companies.

Cody Burks, a disabled Marine Corps veteran, and his family were handed the keys to a brand-new Toyota Camry thanks to Progressive Insurance teaming up with other companies as part of its Keys to Progress program.

“A lot of things rushed through, just excitement, happiness, all of the above,” Burks said.

It’s an annual nationwide program.

“Today we’re giving away, countrywide, over 80 vehicles,” Ryan Wright with Progressive explained.

The Burks were chosen from several families in North Carolina to get the free car and they say it could not come at a better time.

“We have a newborn on the way that’s due in March, and the truck I drove is only a bench seat, so you can only fit three people, and it’s a five-speed, so there wasn’t a whole lot of room with the car seat we have currently,” Burks explained.

He says the financial weight off his shoulders is life-changing.

“It’s kind of hard to go get a job with the medical issues I currently have, and with that being said, it’s hard to get a loan off of disability alone,” he said.

The car came with a trunk full of baby supplies and home goods as well, something the family said took their breath away.