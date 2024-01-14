RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Funeral arrangements are underway for a Durham woman shot and killed at her real estate office.

Liliana Concha Perez was found dead with gunshot wounds inside her office building at the 2800 block of Plaza Place in Raleigh. Her former boyfriend and business partner, Gerardo Obando, was also found dead from what police believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mauricio Concha Perez, Liliana’s brother, tells CBS 17 she was known for her generosity and passion for helping others.

He says their strong bond was known to everyone around them. Some of his favorite memories include a recent trip to their home country of Colombia he and his brother gifted Liliana. They’d also just shared Christmas together in her home.

“The two Colombians were dancing to salsa, merengue. And it was just the two of us dancing here right next to the kitchen. That’s that’s what we always did. We would be cooking, listening to music, dancing and singing,” Mauricio said.

It’s a memory he now cherishes.

A native of Colombia, Liliana studied in London before moving to the U.S. She eventually opened up her own real estate business in North Carolina.

“It was not only that, [there was a] group that she had for her single mothers that are head of household. She taught them how to save money, how to be able to open their own business,” Mauricio said.

That ever-extended helping hand is now missed.

Mauricio tells CBS 17 that Liliana and Obando separated a year ago. She said Liliana made him aware of Obando’s stalking behaviors.

“He was possessive, obsessive, but never violent,” Mauricio said. It makes his sister’s loss more shocking.

Liliana leaves behind two adult children and a five-month-old grandchild. Mauricio says his sister was crazy about the new grandchild she considered a blessing.

As he sorts out life without her, Mauricio hopes Liliana’s death serves as a reminder for people to seek mental health support when they or someone they know needs it.

“Unfortunately, it’s too late for my sister but if they can look for help, please reach out to anyone,” he asked.

Mauricio says support from the community is helping him through the tragedy. He’s received hundreds of messages from people whose lives were touched by his sister.

“I knew she was amazing and one of the things that I thank God is that I always told her that,” he said.

Liliana’s mother lives in Colombia so the family is working on expediting the visa process so she can be in Durham for the funeral. Mauricio said Senator Thom Tillis’ office is helping with this process.

Up to 1,000 people are expected to attend her closed-casket funeral service.