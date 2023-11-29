RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends are grieving a 15-year-old student killed in a stabbing at Southeast Raleigh High School. They identified him as Delvin Ferrell.

His grandmother spoke to CBS 17 outside the family’s home and said the family is grieving and trying to process what happened. She asked CBS 17 not to show Delvin’s picture, but she described him as a kid who loved sports and was always the life of the party. She also said her family holds no ill will toward the family of the student accused and that this is a tragedy for everyone involved.

The family is planning a balloon release for Delvin at 5 p.m. Wednesday near the family’s Raleigh home.

The stabbing happened just after 11 a.m. Monday, Police say a fight led to a stabbing inside the Southeast Raleigh High School school’s gym. Two students were stabbed including Ferrell and a 16-year-old. Police say the 16-year-old is expected to recover.

A 14-year-old student is charged with murder.

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School was closed on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Grief counselors are available for students and staff.