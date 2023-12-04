RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed a car into a State Employees’ Credit Union in northwest Raleigh during a two-car crash late Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of TW Alexander Drive and Brier Creek Parkway, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Images from the scene showed a shattered set of large windows along with damaged blinds and some furniture.

The car at the two-car crash scene that had major front-end damage. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

A black car that had side and front damage — and was covered in debris — was being towed from the scene. A second black car at the scene had major front-end damage.

Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

Police said no one was taken to a hospital after the crash at 7800 TW Alexander Dr.

Police initially did not release information about two cars being involved in the crash. Later, officers said two cars collided with one then smashing into the credit union — but no details about how the crash happened were available.

Police said the crash was through windows on the side of the building, so it is unlikely there is any structural damage to the building.

It’s unclear if the credit union will be open on Monday.

The one car that was covered in debris and had side and front damage at the scene of the crash. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

Police said they are unsure if anyone will face charges in the crash.