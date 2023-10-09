RALEIGH (WNCN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a four-year-old Durham girl who was abducted by her biological father on Saturday.

Durham police said on Saturday, 37-year-old Mitchell Grayson broke into a home in the 800 block of Angier Avenue, badly beat one of the child’s family members, and then took the child.

Durham police say Paisley Grayson is around three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has orange hair and blue eyes and is wearing white jean shorts and a plain white T-shirt.

The man who is believed to be her biological father is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and is wearing a gray hoodie and black work pants. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest, and both arms.

(Durham Police Department)

They left in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro Van with an N.C. license plate of HFS-74333. The words “take a picture it’ll last longer” are printed on the back of the van.

They are possibly headed toward Moravian Falls, N.C. or South Carolina.

If you see Paisley or Mitchell Grayson or if you have any information, call 911 or Durham Police’s front desk at 919-560-4427. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Investigator T.S. Stuart at 919-560-4440 ext. 29340.