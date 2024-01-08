RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crowds developed near North Carolina State University Sunday afternoon and evening as fire gutted three cars and damaged five others in a parking deck along Hillsborough Street.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. at 3001 Hillsborough St., the location of Stanhope Student Apartments at the N.C. State campus.

Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

One car initially caught fire on the fourth level of the parking deck that serves the building beside the Dixie Trail and Friendly Drive traffic circle, according to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Jake Corker.

Then, that car’s fire spread, with two more cars engulfed in flames. During the fires, five more cars were damaged, Corker said.

Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

Also during the fire, one car’s fuel tank ruptured which worsened the blaze, officials said. One hybrid car was among the three that burned, but it was not the cause of the fire, according to Corker.

The fire was officially under control — but not out — around 5:40 p.m. A CVS store is also located in the building.

Raleigh fire officials said they believe the fire started because of equipment failure, but they did not elaborate.

Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

Crowds formed outside the building along Hillsborough Street as fire crews were at the scene.

Part of the street was blocked by fire equipment during the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire.