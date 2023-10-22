RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was shot early Saturday in Raleigh has died from her injuries and another woman has been charged with murder, police say.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Sawyer Road near McMakin Street.

Officers found a woman — identified early Sunday morning as 19-year-old Taliyah Watson — suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, police say.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, 21-year-old A’shante Freeman has been charged with murder in relation to the homicide of Watson.

Wake County Detention Center inmate records show Freeman is currently being held there on no bond and is awaiting her first court appearance.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.