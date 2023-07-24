RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. along the railroad tracks near the Pullen Road bridge crossing, which is between Pullen Park and North Carolina State University, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A male died in the incident. Police said an active death investigation is underway Sunday night.

The stopped Amtrak train Sunday night in Raleigh near N.C. State University. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

The Pullen Road bridge over the railroad tracks was closed for a while after the incident as police investigated.

Amtrak officials told CBS 17 that Amtrak train 91, the Silver Service/Palmetto, was traveling from New York to Miami when a person who was trespassing on the tracks came into contact with the train.

The Amtrak website indicated the train was 2 hours and 15 minutes late and was still stopped as of 11:45 p.m.

The incident also appeared to delay Amtrak train 78, Carolinian/Piedmont, from Charlotte to Raleigh Sunday night. The train was nearly an hour late as of 11:45 p.m. and was stopped in Cary.