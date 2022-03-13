Raleigh robbery suspect charged with jail escape attempt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man arrested earlier in the month for robbing five North Raleigh businesses was charged with attempting to escape from jail on Saturday.

Elio Hernandez, 32, of Zebulon is being healed at the Wake County Detention Center after being charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Hernandez seen in a string of robberies between Feb. 23 and March 2 (Raleigh Police Department).

Hernandez seen in a string of robberies between Feb. 23 and March 2 (Raleigh Police Department).

Raleigh police said Hernandez is charged in connection with robberies dating back to Feb. 23:

On Feb. 23 at Marco’s Pizza at 7500 Ramble Way

On Feb. 27 at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4601 Capital Blvd.

On March 1 at the Eagles Gas at 8051 Target Side Drive

On March 1 at Sally’s Beauty Supply at 6411 Triangle Plantation Drive

On March 2 at the Sheetz at 4600 Millbrook Green Drive

Hernandez was charged with attempting to escape from a local jail on Saturday. Details concerning the incident were not immediately available.

He is being held under a $1,011,000 secured bond for the robbery-related charges.

He is slated to appear before a Wake County judge on Monday.