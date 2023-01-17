RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after an in-custody death took place Tuesday morning.

This happened in the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road, near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Outside of a tweet from Raleigh police which acknowledged the presence of police vehicles in the area at 6:51 a.m., little information has been shared regarding the circumstances of the death.

Raleigh Police Department’s presence in the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road concerns an in-custody death. Additional information will be made available as the investigation progresses. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) January 17, 2023

A CBS 17 crew was at the scene of the in-custody death investigation early Tuesday.

