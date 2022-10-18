RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Department Officer Gabriel Torres was one of five people killed in a mass shooting in the city just days ago. And Monday night, Raleigh police officially announced visitations and funeral plans for him.

Visitation for Torres will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. He will then be laid to rest on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, which is also in Raleigh.

Both services will be open to the public.

Torres’ memorial page is already being flooded with remembrances and currently has 92 photos. The family said a full obituary is forthcoming.

Torres was on his way to work when the shooting began and died in the shooting, police said. He leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

Three women, including a mother of three, and two men were killed when a 15-year-old boy went on a shooting spree in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and then along a popular walking trail, according to Raleigh police.