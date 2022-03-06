Raleigh man suffers stab wound in dispute with girlfriend, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials said a domestic dispute in Raleigh that occurred Sunday morning left a man with stab wounds.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Donovan Place at approximately 9:11 a.m. Sunday to what officers described as a domestic dispute, officers said.

Police said a 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound, but they are not sure what weapon caused the injury.

According to police, the man said his girlfriend had a knife when they were involved in a tussle. However, she denied having one, according to police.

Leonela Henriquez-Meregi, 28, was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the case, police said.

The man was not taken to a hospital for his wounds.